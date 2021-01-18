Domestic servant has recognized killers of Zain Effendi, police claim

KARACHI: The domestic help of slain Sindh Madressatul Islam founder’s grandson Zain Effendi has Monday identified the suspected killer gang which the police detained late last week, ARY News reported.

The group comprised Afghan citizens who before they laid siege on Effendi’s house for alleged robbery, conducted house reconnaissance in the garb of scavengers, police said today.

Faizan Qaiser, Muhammad Agha, Gul Muhammad, Imran, and Rehmat Ullah are amongst the detained suspects in the murder case according to the police.

They said the raids to find the suspect who provided them the weapons are being conducted while the detained group has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police for further investigation into the case and the modus operandi.

READ: Zain Effendi assassination: police say 3 prime suspects still at large

Earlier last week, as the Police interrogated suspects related to the assassination of Zain Effendi, the recovery of the murder weapon and the vehicle used had yet to be materialized.

Police said they detained a total of six suspects three of whom belong to the gang allegedly behind the murder. They although admitted that three more from that gang are still on the run as police raided places.

However, it has yet to get the hold of the murder weapon and the vehicle suspects used in the crime.

Comments

comments