Fire rages at shopping place opposite to Karachi’s Zainab Market

KARACHI: The fire engines are fighting the blaze at the International Market at Karachi’s Saddar area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the market just opposite to the city’s shopping hub of Zainab Market and four fire tenders were engaged in fire fighting, officials said.

According to ARY News the blaze has further intensified and the city’s fire brigade department has said that more fire engines being sent to the place to extinguish the raging fire.

The fire said to be erupted at the fourth flour of the building, which houses garments shops and godowns, fire brigade officials said.

No report of losses of life have been reported in the fire incident, police said.

Karachi traffic police has diverted the vehicular traffic from Fawara Chowk to Aiwan-e-Sadar road due to the fire at the International Market opposite to the Zainab Market, the traffic police said in a statement.

