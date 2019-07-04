Zaira Wasim will not be a part of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ promotions

Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim who announced to quit films on Sunday will not participate in the promotions of her next film The Sky Is Pink.

According to a report in Mid-Day, she has already conveyed her request to the filmmakers of pulling out from the promotional activities.

The biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar as Wasim’s parents will be in theatres on October 11. The makers are expected to start the film’s promotions by end of August.

The actor, however, requested the filmmakers to excuse her from the promotional activities of her upcoming film, considering her recent decision. The young star will be gracing the silver screen for the last time in The Sky Is Pink.

Read: I do not belong here, says Zaira Wasim

Wasim recently announced that she is quitting Bollywood because it interfered with her faith. The Dangal fame received mixed reactions from people. She clarified that the decision was solely hers and her social media accounts are not hacked contrary to claims.

Earlier, Roy Kapur Films, which is backing the Shonali Bose directorial said that Wasim has been a “complete professional” throughout the filming of the movie.

“Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, The Sky Is Pink. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way – now and always,” the statement read.

She had bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.

