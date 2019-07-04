Zaira Wasim will not be a part of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ promotions
Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim who announced to quit films on Sunday will not participate in the promotions of her next film The Sky Is Pink.
According to a report in Mid-Day, she has already conveyed her request to the filmmakers of pulling out from the promotional activities.
The biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar as Wasim’s parents will be in theatres on October 11. The makers are expected to start the film’s promotions by end of August.
The actor, however, requested the filmmakers to excuse her from the promotional activities of her upcoming film, considering her recent decision. The young star will be gracing the silver screen for the last time in The Sky Is Pink.
Wasim recently announced that she is quitting Bollywood because it interfered with her faith. The Dangal fame received mixed reactions from people. She clarified that the decision was solely hers and her social media accounts are not hacked contrary to claims.
A journey which began with 'US' will now be 'YOURS'! See you in cinemas on 11th October 2019. #TheSkyIsPink #ShootWrap #Repost @shonalibose_ ・・・ And it’s a Picture Wrap (All But Song) finally on this momentous journey of shooting The Sky is Pink. It’s been almost 9 months since we started shooting – with weddings and album releases for my actors in between. It’s very different than when you wrap a single schedule. So though I haven’t shot more days for this film from my previous ones it feels like a lifetime since I started because of the scattered schedule. No wonder I have post partum blues now. I literally have a baby at the end of the shoot gifted me by the Art Department! Our nakli baby for some scenes. He feels so real in my arms. Of course I’ve named him Ishlu. As he has been the magical light bathing this film. I feel blessed with the Producers, Cast and Crew I had on this journey. I miss everyone already. Thank god we still have a song to shoot. Now it’s a race for the Oct 11 release. #mybabyisborn #theskyispink #itsawrap @zairawasim_ @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar @rohitsaraf10 @roykapurfilms
Earlier, Roy Kapur Films, which is backing the Shonali Bose directorial said that Wasim has been a “complete professional” throughout the filming of the movie.
“Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, The Sky Is Pink. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way – now and always,” the statement read.
She had bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.