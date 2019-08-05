Zalmay Khalilzad says ‘excellent progress’ made in Afghanistan peace process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday said that an ‘excellent progress’ made in Doha talks ‘in completing a potential deal with Taliban’.

Zalmay Khalilzad made the announcement in his Twitter message, hinting that the deal ‘would allow for a conditions-based troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Building on excellent progress in Kabul last week, I’ve spent the last few days in Doha, focused on the remaining issues in completing a potential deal with the Taliban that would allow for a conditions-based troop withdrawal. We have made excellent progress,” the representative said in his tweet.

While detailing the development, Khalilzad said that his team will continue discussions over the ‘technical details’ and ‘mechanisms’ to fulfill requirements of the successful implementation of four-part agreement.

“My team & Taliban representatives will continue to discuss technical details as well as steps and mechanisms required for a succesful implementation of the four-part agreement we’ve been working toward since my appointment. Agreement on these details is essential,” he tweeted.

Earlier on August 2, Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa where the matters pertaining to ongoing efforts for the success of the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

Both leaders shared the steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

On the occasion, Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s wholehearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in the same vein.

