US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad along with his five-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Zalmay Khalilzad, during his stay in Pakistan, will hold meetings with Pakistan’s top military and civil leadership and would share new development on Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad likely to visit the Foreign Office and hold a consultative meeting with the Pakistani officials, said the sources.

The US envoy landed in Islamabad after concluding his china visit.

Earlier on September 22, Afghanistan Reconciliation representative for State Department (US) Zalmay Khalilzad had called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan who was in America to raise awareness over ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Both dignitaries had discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.

