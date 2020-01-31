Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where he discussed Afghanistan reconciliation process and regional peace, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

Zalmay Khalilzad and General Qamar Javed Bajwa exchanged views on matters related to mutual interests, regional security and Afghanistan reconciliation process.

The US envoy praised Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan peace process, said ISPR.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier in the day, US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office to discuss efforts for bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Read: Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad on a day-long visit

At the meeting, the two discussed the Afghan peace process and the overall regional security situation.

The US diplomat apprised the foreign minister on details of the ongoing peace talks with Taliban, lauding Islamabad’s reconciliatory role in this regard.

FM Qureshi said a peace agreement between the US and Taliban will pave the way for intra-Afghan dialogue, which will not only portend well for Pakistan but the entire region.

He reiterated Pakistan will continue with its support for peace efforts in Afghanistan as a joint responsibility.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation to make joint efforts for the Afghan peace process.

Comments

comments