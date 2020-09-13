Zalmay Khalilzad to reach Pakistan Monday to discuss Afghan peace process: sources  

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow) to hold a discussion over the next phase of the Afghan peace process, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Zalmay Khalilzad would hold meetings with the top political and military leadership in the country during his visit.

“He will discuss the next phase of the Afghan peace process,” they said adding that the ambassador would receive guidance from Pakistan regarding the reconciliation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that historic peace talks opened between the Taliban and the Afghan government on Saturday, with the warring parties meeting face to face in Qatar even as violence continued on the ground in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive for Afghanistan who is heading the peace process for Kabul, had called for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February.

Read more: Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for peace in region, says FM Qureshi

“We have to use this exceptional opportunity for peace,” Abdullah had said at the talks’ opening ceremony in Doha.

“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire.”

Abdullah was joined at the opening ceremony by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Comments

comments