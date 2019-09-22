PM Imran Khan meets Afghanistan reconciliation representative, Zalmay Khalilzad

NEW YORK: Afghanistan Reconciliation representative for State Department (US) Zalmay Khalilzad called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan who is in America to raise awareness over ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Both dignitaries discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.

Read More: Kashmiri teenager tortured to death by Indian troops in IoK

Secretary-General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan earlier in the day to discuss the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Prime Minister apprised him of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: PM Khan urges Kashmir Study Group to highlight rights violations in IoK

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held meetings with US lawmakers, diplomats, to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of India’s August 5 unilateral and illegal step.

Imran Khan, who is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation in the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on Friday, September 27.

Read More: World waking up to Nazi inspired Hindutva driven, Modi’s India: FM Qureshi

He will share Pakistan’s perspective and position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and its related dimensions.

US Senators, including Lindsey Graham, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Secretary General Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo, and Chief Executive Officer Uber Dara Khosrowshahi among those that met Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Comments

comments