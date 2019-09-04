Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Islamabad put off after Taliban attack

ISLAMABAD: United States’ special envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit of Islamabad deferred after Monday’s Afghan Taliban attack in Kabul.

US envoy Khalilzad had to visit Islamabad yesterday to brief Pakistani officials about peace agreement with Afghan Taliban, diplomatic sources said.

Khalilzad, however, put off his visit to Pakistan after Monday night Taliban attack in Afghan capital Kabul.

US special envoy in his visit to Islamabad would have brief Pakistani leadership about progress in Afghan peace talks and also consult with Pakistani officials over the talks.

Ambassador Khalilzad will likely to visit now Islamabad on Thursday, diplomatic sources said.

Khalilzad on Monday said that the US pull troops from five Afghan bases under a proposed deal with the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad, who has spent about a year negotiating with the Taliban, said the draw-down would occur within about four months of a final deal being approved — provided the Taliban stick to their commitments.

“We have agreed that if the conditions proceed according to the agreement, we will leave within 135 days five bases in which we are present now,” Khalilzad told an Afghan TV station in an interview.

Khalilzad was in Kabul following the latest round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, after which he said the two sides were at the “threshold” of a deal. He met Monday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and showed him the draft of a proposed agreement with Taliban.

The prospective deal centres on US troop reductions in return for security guarantees from the Taliban, as well as broader peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government and an eventual ceasefire.

