Zara Noor Abbas says it hurts the most when women do not support each other

Popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas recently talked about how she met husband Asad Siddiqui, upcoming projects and Aurat March.

Making an appearance on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, the starlet revealed that she recently signed a film and a drama.

The Parey Hut Love actress shared her views about Aurat March as well. “Whether its Aurat or Mard March, it should be for humanity. We all should respect each other and our differences.” Zara said she will definitely attend Aurat March this year.

“I completely stand with the slogan because I think this slogan means ‘my life, my choice’,” the actress said about the controversial slogan “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” that emerged from last year’s March.

She went onto add that this slogan is not just for women but can apply to any human being.

The actress acknowledged that in our society, a lot of things are imposed on women and they are more vocal against the injustices because they have been suppressed.

Zara initially faced some resistance from her family when she wanted to become an actress. “My family contemplated how good or well-reputed it is to for a woman to work in the showbiz industry.”

She was, however, able to convince her father to let her pursue acting as a career. No industry or work is bad in life if you do it the right way, she believes.

On how she met her husband Asad Siddiqui, she shared the actor was working with her khala when she came to Karachi for work. Their mutual friends Sajal Ali, Yasir Hussain and Asim Azhar made them meet.

The actress said that morning shows were a very good trend but it was exploited. “We just wanted to talk about and show weddings. There was a lack of informative content and shows.”

She also expressed disappointment at women who do not support each other recalling an incident from 2018 when some models mocked her ramp walk.

Zara also spoke about how she felt when her mother, Asma Abbas was diagnosed with cancer. She said ‘Amma’ has strong will power and gave us all courage instead.

Comments

comments