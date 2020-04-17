Zara Noor Abbas misses her parents in self-quarantine

Renowned actor Zara Noor Abbas recently took to social media to share that she is having a hard time quarantining without her parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a photo of her mother Asma Abbas and her father on Instagram, Zara penned down a note.

“This picture was taken in NewYork a couple of years ago when Baba amma were lost in a conversation of their own like most of the days,” she wrote.

The starlet reminisced how she spent time with them before the lockdown. “I remember our long walks and conversations over dinner/tea/breakfast, almost whenever we’d get the chance. We loved talking. And today I miss all of that.. I miss hugging them. Seeing them in the lounge. Passing around them.”

She told her fans to be grateful if they have parents around during this crisis. “You all may be stuck at home and may feel tied up. But if you have your parents around you, then be thankful that even in in a world crisis like this; you can see your parents right infront of you. In the lounge. In their room. Under the same roof.”

The Parey Hut Love star’s advise for people who don’t have them around is to cry and let it out as well as hang in there.

Zara Noor Abbas urged everyone to pray to God for better days to return.

She is married to Asad Siddiqui since 2017.

