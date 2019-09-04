Zara Noor lauds husband Asad Siddiqui’s acting in ‘Surkh Chandni’

Actress Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for her husband Asad Siddiqui for his impeccable acting in ARY Digital’s Surkh Chandni.

Asad plays the character of perpetrator ‘Jawad’ in the drama which features an acid attack survivor. It revolves around acid throwing and highlights the plight of victims.

Taking to Instagram, Zara appreciated the actor for pulling off the role of an antagonist successfully.

“To tell you how much you make me proud of your consistency and hardwork in your work. Jawaad has become my favourite to hate. Congratulations to the entire team of Surkh Chandni and to you Asad. You have another feather in your cap,” she wrote.

Directed by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, this crime drama TV series has been well received by fans due to bringing attention to a prevalent issue in society.

Surkh Chandni started on June 12 and is currently on air.

Comments

comments