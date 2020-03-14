Zara owner to close all stores in Spain

MADRID: Zara owner Inditex is to temporarily close all of its stores in Spain from Saturday because of the coronavirus, Europa Press said, citing sources at the company.

A company spokesman told Reuters on Friday it would temporarily close stores in areas designated by the government as the worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including Madrid.

Spain is the fashion retailer’s largest network of stores by far, accounting for about a sixth of group sales. It also owns the Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear brands.

Spain’s government is about to declare a state of alert over the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had said on Friday after infections soared to over 4,200 with 121 dead.

Following Sanchez’s comments, the Madrid regional authorities ordered all shops in the region be shuttered from Saturday through to March 26, covering the state of alert period, save for those selling food, chemists and petrol stations, in order to slow the virus spread.

“We are ordering the closure of establishments and stores save for (those selling) food and basic necessities,” the regional executive stated.

Bars, restaurants and all sporting and cultural institutions have been closed.

