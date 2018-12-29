Zardari accuses establishment of creating hurdles in Sindh  

KASHMORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday accused establishment of creating hurdles in Sindh and added that they are not allowed to work.

Addressing a public meeting in Kashmore, Asif Ali Zardari said that he is not afraid of anything and expressed resolve to face the challenges.

Zardari said that he had served the nation for five years and added that the establishment never supported those who brought development and progress in the country. The PPP leader said all the conspiracies to topple down his government had failed and and he completed his tenure.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he had created harmony among the provinces and allocated the budget by consensus. He said that the provinces should be given their due right and added that it is beneficial for the democracy and unity in the country.

He said that our religion does not stop us from progress. Zardari criticized the current government and added that the rulers are inexperienced and unable to see beyond the scene.

