ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Thursday) claimed that the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari asked for a subliminal NRO during National Assembly address.

Awan said that if the former President of Pakistan was certain of his innocence and had committed no crime then he should not be afraid of the inquiry process.

Addressing the media Awan expressed dismay over the fact that the elite of the country had desecrated rule of law in the past.

“One must stand answerable in Allah’s court on the day of judgment, one can’t escape the process of accountability then,” said Awan.

Awan claimed that this is ‘Naya Pakistan’ where people can’t pressure the government to award clean chits like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the past.

Awan added: “the government came to power through balloting and it is only answerable to the ones who elected it.”

Special Assistant on Media and Broadcasting also revealed that the incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was healthy and she prayed that it remains so.

“The person who is being claimed as sick stayed home for 6 weeks and did not visit the hospital for even a day,” taunted Awan.

