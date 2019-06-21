Zardari was asked to leave Benazir if he wanted to become PM: Bilawal Bhutto

NAWABSHAH: Addressing a gathering on the pretext of his mother’s Birth Anniversary today (Friday) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Asif Zardari was offered to become the country’s Prime Minister if he left his mother’s side, ARY News reported.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that his father was smiling during his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Bilawal said: “Asif Zardari has faced such cases in the past, his youth was snatched away from him during his previous arrest.”

The bureau arrested the PPP co-chairman from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case on June 10.

Later, the accountability bureau also took his sister Faryal Talpur into its custody and declared her Islamabad residence a sub-jail to detain her on June 14.

Read More: ‘Zardari’s offer is unacceptable’, says Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the problems and difficulties of the society and the state can be overcome if the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto is applied in letter and spirit. It is need of the hour that issues and conflicts should be resolved through reciprocal reconciliation.

Bilwal added that his mother had struggled for the peoples’ rights and enlightenment of the country till she breathed her last.

“Since day one she entered practical politics, she was witch-hunted with adverse situations but she daringly braved every situation,” said Bilawal

He claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari was still being victimised and hounded for carrying on the mission of his slain mother without fear.

An accountability court in Islamabad earlier in the day extended physical remand of the former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to mega money laundering case registered against him.

Comments

comments