Zardari discusses ‘political situation’ in meeting with Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, on Saturday met Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the ongoing political situation, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Fazl tried to convince Zardari to hold a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, however, the two leaders couldn’t reach a consensus on the matter.

He advised Zardari to paper over the cracks with the former prime minister Sharif. Sources further quoted Fazlur Rehman as saying during the meeting that ‘elements’ who imposed the incumbent government on the country were not well-wishers of the people.

Aamir Fida Piracha, a spokesman for former president Zardari, said that the two leaders “discussed the prevailing political situation” in the country.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had last month said that a meeting between Mr Zardari and Mr Sharif in near future could not be ruled out. However, before any such meeting, an accountability court convicted Mr Sharif in Al-Azizia case on Dec 24.

Meanwhile, Zardari has turned down the allegations levelled against him in the report prepared by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the fake bank accounts case and has asked the Supreme Court to reject the ‘dubious’ report.

In a 17-page document that he submitted in the Supreme Court on Saturday through his counsel, the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zardari has said that he had not committed any wrongdoing, adding that the “allegations” in the JIT report were rooted in “victimisation against him”.

