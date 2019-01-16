Cannot arrest Zardari, Faryal and Murad on someone’s ‘will’: NAB spox

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Shah cannot be arrested on someone’s ‘will’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the anti-graft watchdog body in his statement issued here today said, the bureau has not yet received the copies of the Supreme Court’s verdict into fake bank accounts case.

“The law will take its due course in the light of the Apex court orders,” the statement of NAB’s spokesperson read.

Rejecting any type of pressure, the spokesperson said, investigation by the NAB are done according to the law of the land.

“The NAB has also decided to seek transcription of the statements of a federal minister being run on the various sections of media,” the statement further added.

Read more: NAB should apologize to PM Khan: information minister

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had demanded arrest of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in light of JIT’s findings into fake bank account cases.

While talking to newsmen, he said beneficiaries of the fake bank accounts are residing in Bilawal House and Chief Minister House of the province.

“Everything has been made crystal clear in the JIT report, probing into fake bank account cases,” he said and added the culprits should have been arrested by the NAB.

