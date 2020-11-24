NAB court to hear today mega money laundering reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court in the capital territory will hear on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others co-accused, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Azam Khan will preside over the hearing today wherein NAB prosecutor will lay the case of mega-money laundering and Park references against Zardari and family.

The mega-embezzlement watchdog today will present its reference against Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the mega-money laundering case.

Another case of Thatta water supply reference will also be presented today in the accountability court against ex-president and others accused.

READ: SC admits Zardari’s plea for transfer of NAB cases to Karachi

It is pertinent to note that Supreme Court earlier yesterday admitted for hearing a plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking transfer of corruption cases filed against him in Islamabad’s accountability courts to Karachi.

After an initial hearing in his chamber, Justice Umar Ata Bandial set aside the SC registrar office’s objections to the plea. The SC judge ordered that the case be fixed before a bench for hearing within two weeks.

Zardari through his counsel Farooq H Naek challenged the registrar office’s objections. On November 3, he approached the SC, requesting the court to transfer the graft cases filed against him by the NAB from Islamabad’s courts to similar courts in Karachi where he lives.

