Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Zardari meets Fazl to mull over strategy of anti-govt movement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday at his residence to mull over the strategy of upcoming anti-government movement.

As per sources, the two political leaders mutually decided to deliberate on the road-map of anti-government march towards Islamabad after Eid.

In this regard, both the politicians agreed to present an effective agenda in front  of public in order to seek their support for the protest.

During the meeting, Zardari and Fazl also decided to approach all political parties and unite them against the government.

Further discussion, related to the political situation, International Monetary Fund’s bailout package, growing inflation and other national issues, was carried out between the two leaders.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that the his party’s anti-government movement will be launched after Eid.

Meanwhile, supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif also gave a go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ministry of Postal Services opens rest houses for public

Pakistan

Absence of lawyers: Media houses attack case adjourned till June 13

Pakistan

‘Thieves, robbers’ gathering at Bilawal’s Iftar dinner, says…

Pakistan

ECP to hear PTI’s plea against Maryam on May 27


ARY NEWS URDU