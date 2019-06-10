ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has slammed opposition for making ‘hue and cry’ over the arrest of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari in mega money laundering case, ARY News reported on Monday.

She said that opposition members were behind bars due to their own deeds.

“I don’t know why the opposition is making so much chaos over the arrest of Zardari? The former president has been arrested in reference to his fake bank accounts case,” she retorted.

She said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched investigations into the case in December 2015 with a money changer and things unfolded with time.

“Many high-profile personalities surfaced in 2018 in connection with fake bank accounts case. The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mina Saqib Nisar had taken suo-motu notice on the slow progress in the investigation and later formed a Joint-investigation (JIT) team.

“The JIT interrogated 767 people in fake bank accounts case and identified 11500 accounts while 924 account holders.

Firdous Ashiq was of the view that opposition doesn’t want to see independent institutions in the country, adding that there [oppositions] only agenda is that no one should interrogate them.

It must be noted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari today (Monday) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

