Protest in different areas of Karachi over former President Zardari’s arrest

KARACHI: The arrest of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari a day before yesterday pertaining to corruption cases in context of fake bank accounts inquiry lead to protests in Karachi, ARY News reported on tuesday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had called for countrywide protests and demonstrations hours after co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s was taken into custody by the anti-graft body, NAB.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari on Jun 10 after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega money laundering case.

Protests were recorded in 6 different areas of the metropolis Karachi including, Sohrab Goth, Baldia Town, Hassan Squar, Korangi, Malir and Lyari.

Severe traffic jams were observed on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway due to the protest at Sohrab Goth.

Protest at Korangi crossing also effected the traffic on the roads.

The decision was one of the many made during a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC), presided over by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting also agreed upon participation in an all-party conference (APC) of the opposition parties.

Bilawal addressing the media after the meeting said that his old father had been taken under custody and his family was being threatened, it was now time for him to come out on the streets and take the proverbial bull by it’s horns.

