Asif Zardari undergoes medical examination at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Former President and top Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday underwent a medical examination at a private hospital in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Zardari traveled to Karachi from Islamabad via a special plane on Friday, two days after he was released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on medical grounds.

The medical board at the hospital treated Asif Zardari and advised him to undergo various tests for determining his current health position.

According to sources in Bilawal House, Zardari would likely stay at the hospital for a night on the advice of his doctors. He is currently undergoing several medical tests at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, a medical team reached Bilawal House Karachi to conduct medical examination of the former president.

Sources said, Asif Ali Zardari will be shifted to Ziauddin Hospital, situated in Karachi’s area of Clifton after his check-up by the medical team.

All out arrangements have been made at the hospital, while strict security measures are in place to deter any untoward incident. Entry of common people will be banned at the fourth floor, where the former president will be kept.

Meanwhile, the spokespersons of the Bilawal House refrained from commenting anything on the current health situation of the former president.

