NAB presents Zardari before court for physical remand

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has brought former president Asif Ali Zardari to an accountability court to seek his physical remand for questioning in connection with its investigation into the fake bank accounts case.

Strict security measures have been put in place inside and outside the Judicial Complex to deter any untoward incident. All roads leading to the court have been sealed with heavy contingents of security personnel guarding the route.

The bureau arrested the PPP co-chairman from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case on Monday.

Following the arrest, Zardari was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office where doctors examined him. His medical report is expected to be presented in the court today.

Although, the court had also rejected Faryal Talpur’s bail plea but the NAB did not arrest her for the time being.

Slamming his father’s arrest, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for countrywide protests and demonstrations.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC), he said there have always been double standards when it came to People’s Party and other political parties.

“People were not taken into custody in the past till proven guilty but our leadership is taken under arrest on allegations,” he said, adding “Everyone reserves the right to a fair trial; the speaker of Sindh Assembly was arrested on the roads of Islamabad.”

“It is clear that they wanted Asif Zardari to not be a part of today’s National Assembly proceedings, he was stopped from making it to the assembly by the government.”

