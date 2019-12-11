Zardari released on medical grounds: CM Murad

KARACHI: Refuting the impression that former president Asif Ali Zardari was released after making any deal with the government, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ailing co-chairman was granted bail on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, CM Murad said that ailing Asif Ali Zardari was granted bail as per law.

Responding to a question, the chief minister condemned the violent protest by lawyers in Lahore. He said that all citizens have the democratic right to peaceful protest but no one should take the law into their own hands.

Talking about Dua Mangi case, CM Murad said that investigations into the case were underway and vowed to arrest the suspects soon.

He lashed out at the federal government for not holding the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting for last 13 months.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had thanked judges for granting bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Talking to the news men outside the Islamabad High Court, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had showed concerns over medical report of his ailing father thanked the masses for their prayers.

He had said Asif Ali Zardari will go through the treatment as medical report highlights serious threats to his life.

