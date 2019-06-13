Zardari shifted to Rawalpindi hospital for medical check-up: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi for a routine medical check-up on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) for computed tomography angiogram (CT angiogram).

Sources said that the PPP leader was shifted to the hospital as his blood pressure turned high in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody and added that currently, his condition was normal.

He was shifted to a VIP room in the hospital but the PPP leader was insisting to be shifted at a Karachi’s hospital. The sources further said that Zardari would be shifted to Islamabad after the medical test.

A NAB’s spokesperson told the journalists that Asif Ali Zardari was taken to the hospital on the recommendation of the medical board and added that it was a routine check-up of the former president. He said that the doctors at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology declared Zardari’s health condition satisfactory.

Meanwhile, a large number of PPP’s leaders and activist reached at the hospital to know about the health condition of their leader. However, the NAB’s officials allowed PPP’s senior leaders, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor to meet the former president at the hospital. Later, the anti-graft watchdog’s team took the former president to its office in Rawalpindi.

CT angiogram test is conducted for detailed pictures of heart and blood vessels that go to the heart, lungs, brain, kidney and other parts of the body. A CT angiogram shows narrowed or blocked areas of a blood vessel.

Earlier on June 11, the medical board formed to physically examine former president Asif Ali Zardari had declared him fit.

A three-member medical board of the Polyclinic had tested sugar and blood pressure level of the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman.

On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

