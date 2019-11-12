Zardari hopes to get further treatment in Sindh, court reserves verdict

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability court got in session today to continue hearing Mega Money Laundering and Park Lane references against former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardi and his sister Faryal Talpur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court extended the judicial remands of both politicians till November 26 whereas an argument ensued in the court among the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Sardar Ayaz Latif Khosa, representing Asif Ali Zardari.

Read More: If Nawaz can go abroad for treatment, why not Zardari, questions Aitzaz

Khosa demanded that his client be shifted to a hospital in Karachi rather than being kept in the hospitals of Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

The court and NAB prosecutor both maintained that such orders were the prerogative of the executive body and only they could make a decision on the request.

Read More: ECP seeks arguments on PTI plea for Talpur’s disqualification

The court reserved it’s verdict on shifting Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi and will announce a verdict on the matter at a later date.

Earlier on October 22, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir this morning after completion of their previous judicial remand of 14 days.

Read More: Asif Zardari will be out of jail in the near future: Sheikh Rasheed

Zardari and Faryal Talpur are among 30 accused nominated in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during hearing of the case when former president and his sister were produced in the court.

Comments

comments