Staying true to principals got Zardari, Talpur bails: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that his father was kept in custody without tangible proofs, ARY News reported.

The member national assembly addressing the political party’s workers convention said that his father, former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari did not compromise his principals and managed to get a bail in the ongoing proceedings for himself and his sister, Faryal Talpur.

Bilawal Bhutto added that historic decisions were currently being undertaken by the courts of Pakistan and him and his political party was in full agreement with the process and the verdicts being issued by the institutes designated for the dissemination of law and justice.

“Me and the entire country will continue to struggle for democracy, we seek justice on the Benazir Bhutto case as well,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

In conclusion he said that the struggle for justice would continue till all cases are rule in favor of the country and its people.

