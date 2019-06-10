Zardari to undergo medical examination again: sources

ISLAMABAD: The medical board has decided to conduct another medical examination of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the medical board has suggested several clinical tests of the former president which would be conducted on Tuesday morning.

The medical board will examine the heart and kidneys along with conducting RFT and LFT tests of PPP co-chairman in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office, sources claimed.

Earlier in the day, a three-member medical team of polyclinic hospital conducted several tests of Asif Zardari and declared him completely fit.

The medical board comprising of Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr Hamid Iqbal and Dr Asif Irfan conducted the medical examination of Asif Zardari for about one and a half hour today.

It must be noted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari today (Monday) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

A two member-bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

The case

The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July last year in connection with the probe. While his other confidant and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

