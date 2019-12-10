Zardari’s health should not be politicized: Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday said that former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health should not be politicized as it is a serious issue, ARY News reported

Talking to a delegation led by PML-Q Leader Tariq Hassan, Chaudhry Shujaat urged the federal government to provide adequate medical facilities to former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He urged the federal government to provide Zardari medical facilities as per the law. Chaudhry Shujaat said that the issue could fan provincialism in Sindh.

Read More: IHC directs PIMS to constitute new medical board for Asif Ali Zardari

Earlier on December 4, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the PIMS hospital to constitute new medical board to examine ailing former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari was facing corruption charges and he was in the PIMS hospital owing to his worsening health.

A two-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice IHC, Justice Athar Minhallah and Justice Aamir Farooq had took up the bail plea of the PPP leader seeking his release on medical grounds.

Comments

comments