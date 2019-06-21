Web Analytics
‘Zardari’s offer is unacceptable’, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that former president Asif Ali Zardari’s offer to ‘stop process of accountability and move forward’ was unacceptable, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry maintained that these types of conditions could not be accepted and added that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)  had sought NRO in their speeches in the National Assembly.

 

He said, “First condition of charter of democracy is to return the looted money.”

Earlier on June 20, Former president Asif Ali Zardari had extended his party’s support to the government to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, after being brought to the Parliament House by the NAB team on the production orders, the PPP co-chairman,  had said “I repeat there are three to four issues on which we can sit with the incumbent government.”

He had  said that cooperation between the government and opposition parties would ultimately benefit the country in improving its economic condition.

“Stop process of accountability, arrests and move forward”, he had maintained.

