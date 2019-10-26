ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s platelets dropped to 90,000 but were under control, said Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

According to PIMS spokesperson, the former president’s platelet count was low and added that he was out of danger.

He further said that the Asif Ali Zardari was also suffering from bladder pain and added that best medical facilities were being provided to the former president.

Experts said that the drop of platelets in cardiac patients was normal and it could happened owing to reaction of some of the medicines used by patients.

Earlier on October 25, on the decision of the medical board, former president Asif Ali Zardari would remain admitted to the hospital for another two days.

A four-member medical board headed by Professor Shajee Siddiqui had examined the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Pims Hospital and had advised against discharging him from the medical facility.

Zardari would receive further medical treatment for two days. As per doctors, the PPP leader was under depression and is suffering from severe physical weakness.

