Zarnish Khan celebrates birthday; pictures go viral

Zarnish Khan

Actress Zarnish Khan, known for plays like Sun Yaara, on Monday celebrated her birthday in UAE and shared some cute pictures and videos of the day on Instagram.

The miniscreen star, who currently boasts of 1.7 million followers on Instagram, shared videos and pictures of what she termed “birthday surprise” by her husband.

 

#birthdaysurprise #xarnishkhan #unicorncake #fancycakes #gateaux #cheekylittleparties #uae🇦🇪

The actress can be seen cutting a unicorn cake in a video which received lots of love and greetings from her fans.

Zarnish also thanked her husband for the surprise in a cute note with one of her posts.

When your husband sends you away from home saying he has work and you’re assuming it’s something shady but it turns out to be a surprise!! Lol. Thanks, my love, for such a wonderful surprise,” wrote the actress.

 

Throwback 2019

