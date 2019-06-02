Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul withdrew the letter she had written to NACTA pertaining to her sister after the Prime Minister had directed her to do so earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Gul claimed that the letter issued to The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was merely a notification and was not written to influence the institute.

Gul claimed that the aim of her letter was to tell the authorities that the curriculum vitae (CV) of her sister has reached the authority’s office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter requesting appointment of her sister Shabnam Gul in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

It is noteworthy that Zartaj Gul’s Principal Staff Officer Sami Ul Haq had written the letter to Secretary Interior on February 27, 2019.

“I am directed to refer to your telephonic conversation with Ms Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate, regarding the appointment of Ms Shabnam Gul in Nacta. The CV of Ms Shabnam Gul is attached herewith for further necessary action please,” read the letter.

Subsequently, the interior ministry appointed Ms Shabnam Gul as Director (BS-19) in NACTA on May 22, 2019.

