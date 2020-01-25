ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir heaped praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for boasting a charismatic personality and a killer smile.

The minister in a statement said the premier’s charismatic personality and the grace with which he walks removes all doubts from one’s mind, blowing the cobwebs away even in a crisis-like situation.

She added PM Khan is the finest charismatic man.

Taking about the incumbent government’s policies, Zartaj Gul said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government discouraged favouritism, making appointments to key posts purely on merit.

Hitting out at the Sharif brothers without naming anyone, she said the ruling PTI didn’t get an elder brother elected as the country’s chief executive while a younger one as a chief minister.

Responding to a question, the minister said PML-N leader Khawaja Asif issued derogatory remarks against women lawmakers even in Parliament as one can gauge scant regard party leaders have for moral values from former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah’s statements.

She regretted that whenever anything happens, the PML-N parks the blame at the PTI’s door.

Zartaj Gul said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is a thorn in the opposition’s side.

She said the PTI put up with the PML-N for five years and now they have to bear with our government.

