The much-talked about celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted together which made fans wonder are they officially back together.

According to reports, the couple who separated in 2018 have reconciled. They celebrated the 27-year-old singer’s birthday together on Friday at an Italian restaurant with the model’s family.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source told E! News.

“Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

“Zayn has been working on his past, music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently,” the source added.

Following Gigi posting a cooking session on her Instagram story featuring a recipe from Zayn’s mom, reconciliation rumours were rife over the holiday period.

The couple were all smiles and held hands when they were recently photographer in New York.

Jubilant fans took to social media to express their joy seeing the lovebirds back together.

