Zayn Malik slams the Grammys for ‘lack of transparency’

After The Weeknd and Halsey, Zayn Malik is the latest celeb to dish out hell on the Grammys for seemingly murky reasons.

Despite his music not being eligible for consideration this year, as pointed out by Insider, Malik lashed out against the Grammys on his Twitter on Mar. 9, dropping the F-bomb while at it. “F- the Grammys and everyone associated,” he tweeted, going to imply a culture of favoritism in the Recording Academy.

“Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary,” he added.

The tweets set off a Twitter storm, with many left wondering why the Pillowtalk crooner was angry just a week before the ceremony; Zayn Malik’s last album, Nobody is Listening, was released on Jan. 15, while the 2021 Grammy Awards eligibility window closed at the end of September 2020.

Blogger Perez Hilton also questioned whether he was “throwing shade” at his former band-mate Harry Styles, who is up for three awards. Styles is also slated to perform at the ceremony.

Zayn Malik again turned to Twitter to clear the air, clarifying, “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process.”

The follow-up tweet provided some clarity about his grief, mirroring that of The Weeknd and other snubbed artists who maintain that there might be personal grievances involved in major snubs.

Earlier, in Nov. 2020, when the nominations for the Grammys were first announced, The Weeknd took to Twitter to lash out, calling the Grammys ‘corrupt’.

“You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…” he had tweeted.

