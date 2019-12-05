Zayn Malik, Malala Yousafzai collaborate for education of girls

The former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik, has announced his collaboration with Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani activist, to promote the education of girls across the globe.

Zayn Malik made the announcement on his Instagram account with a video message, “Her community thinks educating girls brings nothing more than shame. Afsana wants #NothingMore than to go to school. Donate to Malala fund and help every girl learn and lead.”

View this post on Instagram @malala @malalafund #givingtuesday click the link in bio to see how you can help and learn about the Malala Fund. A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:32pm PST

The youngest Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, retweeted Malik’s post, saying that “You’re headed in the right Direction.”

You’re headed in the right Direction 🙏💜 https://t.co/0k0T4oBUpa — Malala (@Malala) December 3, 2019

Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognised for her global work supporting schooling for all children.

In 2013, Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin co-founded the Malala Fund to bring awareness to the social and economic impact of girls’ education worldwide.

As a teen in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban.

She is currently studying at the prestigious Oxford University.

