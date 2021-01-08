Zayn Malik has his eyes set on making 2021 his year and is already on his way to release not just a single but a whole album this month!

The singer, who will ring in his 28th birthday on Jan. 12, took to Twitter to tease his new music with a short video that had the word ‘Tomorrow’ plastered on a stage curtain. His new single was then confirmed by Twitter account Pop Crave, who also confirmed that the singer is ready with his third studio album titled Nobody is Listening.

Zayn will release his new album titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’ on January 15. It features a total of 11 tracks, including his upcoming single, "Vibez," which will be released on Friday, January 8. pic.twitter.com/kBjnFMlfRz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2021

The single, Vibez, dropped at midnight on Jan. 8, while the album is slated for a Jan. 15 release.

Naturally, fans of the singer who recently welcomed a daughter with supermodel Gigi Hadid couldn’t contain their excitement on Twitter.

Z0Z1 belong to Zayn and Zquad only..I said what i said pic.twitter.com/SUB34bGPa5 — ًBihuᶻ || solo Zquad era || vibez soty (@DRUNKM00N) January 8, 2021

“Z0Z1 belong to Zayn Malik and Zquad only,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Vibez is the type of song that deserves to be played while you’re driving at night with the windows down.”

vibez is the type of song that deserves to be played while you’re driving at night with the windows down — zayn’s eyelashes (@onebillionzayn) January 8, 2021

Others had more than just simple praise for the star. One gushed about his artistic genre, writing, “Zayn in this genre with this RnB feel is just so unique. I listen to early 2000’s RnB so Usher, Massari, etc, but Zayn brings this special contemporary sound with the instrumentals he uses and the note changes he does. His voice easily meanders between mellow and high…”

zayn in this genre with this rnb feel is just so unique. i listen to early 2000’s rnb so usher, massari, etc, but zayn brings this special contemporary sound with the instrumentals he uses and the note changes he does. his voice easily meanders between mellow and high which is+ — ᶻnourinʰ claims vibez 2:25 (@1950NOURHAYN) January 8, 2021

According to Pop Crave, Z’s third album features 11 tracks, including Vibez and the Sep. 2020 release Better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Comments

comments