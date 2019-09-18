Zayn Malik’s sister gets married; Gigi Hadid shows support

English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik’s mother Trisha Malik has taken to Instagram to post photos of her daughter and Zayn’s 17-year-old sister Safaa Malik’s Nikkah photos that took place on 16th September.

Safaa Malik, who got 17 on 13th September tied her nuptial knot in a traditional event with her beau Martin Tiser in the presence of family members in her hometown, Bradford, West Yorkshire. Family members including her mother Trisha Malik, father Yasir Malik and sisters Waliyha Malik and Doniya Malik were present at her Nikkah ceremony. However, her elder brother Zayn did not attend her big day.

Moreover, notwithstanding their split, supermodel and the Dusk Till Dawn songster’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid liked the wedding photos posted by Trisha to express her support for Safaa and respect for the family. Safaa donned a traditional red lehenga with ruby and gold jewelry having her hands adorned in Mehndi. Her better half, Martin also opted for a traditional attire and wore white kurta shalwar with a golden collar. Other family members also looked their best dressed all desi. What are your views on the Nikkah of Zayn Malik’s little sister? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

