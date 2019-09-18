Zayn Malik’s sister gets married; Gigi Hadid shows support
Moreover, notwithstanding their split, supermodel and the Dusk Till Dawn songster’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid liked the wedding photos posted by Trisha to express her support for Safaa and respect for the family.
Safaa donned a traditional red lehenga with ruby and gold jewelry having her hands adorned in Mehndi. Her better half, Martin also opted for a traditional attire and wore white kurta shalwar with a golden collar. Other family members also looked their best dressed all desi.
