Zeba Bakhtiar shares throwback photo with her son Azaan

Veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar has shared a black and white throwback photo with his son Azaan Sami Khan.

The 57-year-old actress’s latest Instagram post proves that she is an evergreen beauty. Meanwhile, Azaan looks adorable.

“Nostalgia when Azaan was a kid,” she captioned the photo.

The doting mother-son duo is loved by fans who commented under the post to praise them.

Azaan is Zeba Bakhtiar and singer Adnan Sami’s son who got married in 1993 but divorced after four years.

Azaan recently posted an iconic photo of the legendary actor to wish her on her birthday. “I hope I can make you even slightly as proud of me as proud as I feel everyday to be your son,” he wrote.

Earlier, he shared a picture in remembering his ever-loving late grandmother and said “I so wish I could sit with you like we did and play you everything I composed over and over again.”

Comments

comments