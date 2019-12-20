Zeba Shehnaz breaks down on mysterious death of nephew in London

KARACHI: Veteran actor Zeba Shehnaz in a video discussed how she went back and forth between London and Pakistan, upon hearing about her nephew’s kidnapping at first and then being told about his murder, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shehnaz’s nephew Mohammed Shah Subhani was found dead in the outskirts of London. The 27 year old London resident had gone missing since May this year.

Read More: Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

In a video released by a private charity, the actor who is visibly shaken and can be seen sobbing describes her nephew as a gem who took care of his parents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The actress said that Subhani had never been involved in any questionable activities and his only hobby was going to the gym.

The UK Metropolitan Police had previously linked Subhani with criminal activities, suspecting him of dealing cannabis after losing his job.

Read More: FIA nabs robbers shopping from money stolen via bank data fraud

According to The Police he may have fallen into debt resulting in his disappearance and eventual murder.

In the video, the veteran actress claimed that her nephew had lent money to a few individuals rather than borrowing some.

Shehnaz goes on to claim that Subhani was called on by the people who owed him and was never seen again from that day onward until the discovery of his dead body.

Read More: Telecom firm found guilty over workers’ suicides

Subhani who is survived by his one month-old daughter, went missing three months after his wedding.

The 27-year-old’s car was found six weeks after his disappearance with bullet holes and false number plates.

So far seven men and one woman have been arrested by the UK police in connection to the murder.

Comments

comments