Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Viral photo creates optical illusion, leaves people baffled

Zebras viral photo optical illusion

An incredible image of two zebras at Kenya’s Maasai Mara national game reserve by a wildlife photographer has divided the people on the internet after going viral on Twitter.

The picture was captured by an Indian wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi which creates an optical illusion and left the people baffled.

A forest officer, Parveen Kaswan, shared it on social media and challenged the netizens to determine which of the two animals was facing the camera.

Lodhi belongs to India’s Nagpur who clicked the photo while visiting the national game reserve in Kenya to recognise its healthy population of animals including lions, African leopards, cheetahs and African bush elephants, according to Bored Panda.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Gorila undergoes coronavirus test after fight at zoo  

Offbeat

Teen hangs minor girl after emulating a YouTube scene

Offbeat

Shocking moment bear mauls, injures man in Kashmir

Offbeat

Woman wins lottery using numbers from a dream


ARY NEWS URDU