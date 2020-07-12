Viral photo creates optical illusion, leaves people baffled

An incredible image of two zebras at Kenya’s Maasai Mara national game reserve by a wildlife photographer has divided the people on the internet after going viral on Twitter.

The picture was captured by an Indian wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi which creates an optical illusion and left the people baffled.

A forest officer, Parveen Kaswan, shared it on social media and challenged the netizens to determine which of the two animals was facing the camera.

Let’s see who can tell which Zebra is in front. Clicked & asked by friend @saroshlodhi. pic.twitter.com/RNAMBJrk1K — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 8, 2020

Lodhi belongs to India’s Nagpur who clicked the photo while visiting the national game reserve in Kenya to recognise its healthy population of animals including lions, African leopards, cheetahs and African bush elephants, according to Bored Panda.

Comments

comments