PTI’s Zeeshan Khanzada wins Senate by-election for KP seat

PESHAWAR: The candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Zeeshan Khanzada, won the by-election in Senate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seat after getting 104 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The candidate from the united opposition, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir managed to get only 31 votes. 139 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly took part in the election while four votes were rejected in the polls.

Khanzada Khan’s son Zeeshan Khanzada, who had joined PTI before the resignation of his father Khanzada Khan as Senator, had been given party ticket by PTI for the Upper House election.

The polling that started 9:00 am and continued uninterrupted till 4:00 pm. As many as 145 provincial lawmakers were likely to exercise their right to vote in the election for the general seat of Senate.

It is worth mentioning that the Senate seat had fallen vacant after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan from Mardan district resigned from the Upper House of the parliament (Senate).

