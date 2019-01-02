Zero tolerance policy to continue against encroachments: Aleem Khan

PUNJAB: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that zero tolerance policy will continue against encroachments and even a single inch grabbing of government land would not be tolerated.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Abdul Aleem Khan said in compliance with the court’s direction original shapes of the cities will be restored and no pressure will be entertained in this regard.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of high level committee formed by the chief minister Punjab on encroachment issue where secretaries of local govt. Industries, revenue and deputy commissioner were also present among other relevant officers, reads the statement.

Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that till the logical end, encroachment drive will continue in all cities of Punjab.

He said that honest and able officers are required to implement the government’s agenda and added that they will provide full support to the officials. The minister asked to ensure that no ‘katchi abadis’ are disturbed and there should be no complaint by the poor ones.

Aleem Khan said that government’s land worth billions of rupees has already been recovered during the current campaign launched against encroachments in Punjab.

