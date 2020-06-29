Zhalay Sarhadi misses Karachi’s peaceful beaches

Web Analytics
Renowned actor and model Zhalay Sarhadi like many of us is  practising social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic to play her part as a responsible citizen of Pakistan.

The starlet, however, misses her daily routine and going out.

Turning to Twitter, she asked her followers what they love about the city of lights, Karachi.

Sarhadi shared that for her the best thing about Karachi is the peaceful beach.

The Rung Laaga actor earlier said she does not want to send her daughter to school due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think I am ready to send my child to school on the 15th of July! Are we really that secure and prepared to risk it?!” asked the actress.

She is married to Amir Anees and has a daughter Anaya.

