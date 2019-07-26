Zil Hajj moon likely to be sighted on August 2: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted sighting of crescent for the month of Zil Hajj 1140 as the moon will take birth on August 1 at 8:12 pm.

According to PMD spokesperson, the Met experts have shown high expectations for crescent sighting on August 2 despite the weather will remain partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

The age of moon would be 35 hours and 29 minutes while its visibility will remain for 53 minutes after the sunset on the day.

Following the upcoming month of Zil Hajj, millions of Muslims around the world are heading towards the Holy Land of Makkah for performing Hajj rituals.

Eid Al Adha, falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, is celebrated by Muslims around 70 days after Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Monday, August 12, if the moon sighted on Friday, 2nd August.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

Comments

comments