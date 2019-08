RIYADH: The Zilhajj moon was sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

August 11 (Sunday) will be the first day of Eidul Azha, according to an announcement by the kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Arafat day, which marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and falls on the ninth day of Zilhajj, will fall on August 10.

Oman has also announced that August 12 (Monday) will be the first day of Eidul Azha in the country.

