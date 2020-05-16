Pop duo Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away

The father of Pakistan’s popular pop-duo Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s passed away on Friday night in Karachi, his son confirmed.

The Disco Deewane singer took to Twitter to share a childhood photo with his father Basir and wrote “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the wind beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. your son, Zoheb.”

Goodbye my hero, my friend and the wind beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. your son, Zoheb pic.twitter.com/GB8nVOUxGs — Zoheb Hassan Official (@zoheb_hassan) May 15, 2020

Basir Hassan was a Karachi-based businessman. He was married to social activist Muneeza Hassan.

Their daughter Nazia Hassan, an icon of Pakistan’s music industry, died back August 2000. She ruled over the hearts of millions of fans.

Zoheb is currently in London. It is not confirmed whether he will be able to attend the funeral of his father in Pakistan or not amid the coronavirus pandemic.

