KARACHI: Responding to pleas seeking relief for Karachi Zoo’s only bear Rano who has been living in cruel conditions, the Sindh High Court has directed Thursday the authorities to transfer her into new a enclosure as wildlife experts shared with the bench their recommendations, ARY News reported.

The wildlife experts shared with the court that the new enclosure for 20-year-old Syrian brown bear ‘Rano’ should be 2,100 square feet in the area while there should not be any other corralling contiguous with hers.

It was also advised by the experts that at least two large trees may be planted adjoining her abode nad

The court directed the zoo authorities to make sure natural habitat for all its animals kept in the zoo.

It may be noted that earlier, the court ordered that ‘Rano’ the bear was provided much-needed relief following which the Karachi Zoo administration installed an air-cooler inside her enclosure.

In pursuance of SHC order, the zoo administration has installed an air-cooler inside the enclosure of a sole bear, named Rano, at the port city’s zoological garden.

According to officials, the bear is also being provided with an ice slab to keep cool. Besides, they said, other animals kept at the zoo are also being well taken care of and provided with all basic necessities, including water and food following the SHC order.

